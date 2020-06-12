Search

Upminster Hockey Club embark on Euro 2020 Challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 June 2020

Upminster thirds discuss tactics last season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster Hockey Club members are set to embark on a Summer League Challenge on Friday (June 12).

Ryan Hodges came up with the idea of organising an event to keep members active during the summer and raise valuable funds for the club and Havens Hospices.

And teams have been set different targets to reach by cycling, running or walking, with Hodges explaining: “Friday June 12 was going to be the start of the Euro 2020 Championships, which has been moved back until summer 2021.

“But as a club we will try and complete all of the distances it takes to get from London to the other host nations by July 12.”

The men and women’s first teams must cover the 3,976km to Baku, while the men’s seconds target 2,102km to St Petersburg and the women 2,093km to Bucharest.

The men’s thirds ‘visit’ Budapest (1,451km) and the fourths ‘travel’ to Rome (1,434km, while the fifths journey to Copenhagen (957km).

The women’s thirds and fourths combine to visit Bilbao (942km), as the fifths and sixths go to Munich (919km).

And the youngsters are also getting involved, with the under-14s going to Glasgow (556km), the under-12s to Dublin (464km) and the under-10s to Amsterdam (348km).

To donate go to https://justgiving.com/campaign/summerleaguechallenge.

