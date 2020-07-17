Search

Upminster Hockey Club smash Summer League Challenge target

PUBLISHED: 16:06 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 17 July 2020

Upminster Hockey Club members during their Summer League Challenge

Upminster Hockey Club members during their Summer League Challenge

Archant

Upminster Hockey Club members completed their Summer League Challenge in stunning style on Sunday.

Having set themselves a target of covering 15,252km – the total distance from London to all of the Euro 2020 host nation cities – over 31 days, they amassed 32,339km.

Organiser Ryan Hodges raised the bar to 30,000km after the original target was met halfway through the challenge and some incredible efforts in the final week took the group past that as well.

Tom Dance managed three marathon runs, while others took on 100km cycle rides around Essex and Kent, with many walking total distances of 300km.

Hodges said: “From what was an idea at the start of lockdown to see what has been achieved has gone way beyond y expectations.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their superhuman efforts and support throughout the challenge.

“We have been looking to raise money for the club, with half being donated to Havens Hospices. This currently stands at an incredible £3,071, which again was more than our original target of £2,000.”

A spokesperson for Havens Hospices added: “Thank you so much to everyone taking part, you are all Havens Heroes. Every pound raised is helping us to continue making every day count for families when they need us most.”

The donation page will remain open until the end of July at justgiving.com/campaign/SummerLeagueChallenge.

