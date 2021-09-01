Upminster defend Leslie F Wood Championship title in style

Published: 2:00 PM September 1, 2021

Upminster celebrate with the Leslie F Wood Championship shield after beating Basildon in the final. Back row, Jesse Martin, Allan Thomson, Paul Berner, Chris Ramsey, Jonathan Kent, Scott Pope, Ross Driscoll, front, Niall Ruane, Lee Adams, Greg Fox, Ross Willlams, John Potticary, Mike Nash, Max O’Shea. - Credit: Ross Williams

Upminster Golf Club defended the Leslie F Wood Championship with a sensational 10-5 victory over Basildon at Colchester on Sunday.

The event returned this year after a Covid-enforced absence in 2020, but was amended from an eight handicap and above to six and above, making for a stronger competition.

Basildon's squad had three holes-in-one during practice rounds in the lead-up to the final, while Upminster captain Ross Williams set up an inspirational video for his side with messages from ex-Ryder Cup captains Paul McGineley, Thomas Bjorn and Sam Torrance.

The morning foursomes could not have started any better for Upminster with Allan Thomson and Chris Ramsey beating Rob Carter and Neal Cracknell 8&7.

This was followed by a 5&4 win from Niall Ruane and Jesse Martin, before Ross Driscoll and Scott Pope continued their formidable partnership in the competition, coming from behind to win 2&1 against Sean Powell and John Wiskin.

Upminster stalwart Paul Berner and captain Williams pulled off a 4&3 victory but the final match was won by Basildon's Terry Lawlor and Lee Horncastle against Mike Nash and Lewis Bellotti.

A 4-1 lead at lunchtime left Upminster needing just four more points in the afternoon singles to win the illustrious shield for a second consecutive time.

And the session couldn’t have started any better for Upminster with Bellotti winning the opener 7&5 with an outstanding performance.

Basildon put up a fght but Ruane and Martin also won for Upminster meaning only one point was needed from the final six matches on the course.

And Thomson turned the screw to win the decisive point for Upminster beating Basildon captain Ryan Boshell 4&3.

Upminster last retained the trophy in 1956, are the only club to defend the title twice after only the fifth successful defence in championship history.

Not only that, the shield has also never been held by one club over a three-year period in its 97-year history and Upminster write their name in the history books as the last team to win in the old format and first in the new.

Skipper Williams said: "The boys have put a lot of commitment in over the past two years and travelled a lot of mileage and deserve the success they have brought to the club.

"We always did it the hard way and we have only played two home matches over the past two winning campaigns. There is togetherness and enthusiasm around the club now for team golf and the winning mentality is spreading across all teams and levels of golf with some great results this year.

"The team spirit we created got us through in the end. I cannot be prouder of our team and the club's achievements and more so, being part of the club and competition's rich history.”