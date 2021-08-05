Upminster Golf Club looking to defend title after Crondon Park victory

Published: 3:00 PM August 5, 2021

Upminster Golf Club will go into their second consecutive Leslie Wood Final after winning their semi-final match against Crondon Park on Sunday.

After the success of 2019, when Upminster won their first Leslie Wood crown since 1985, they will aim to retain the trophy against Basildon on August 29 at Colchester Golf Club.

Upminster won emphatically against Crondon Park with the score finishing 12.5-2.5 following a series of impressive performances throughout the morning and afternoon.

In the morning foursomes the opening match was halved before Jesse Martin and Niall Ruane won 5&3 and Ross Driscoll and Scott Pope won 3&2.

Lewis Bellotti and Mike Nash played in a thrilling foursomes match with five birdies on the front nine eventually winning 3&2, while Ross Williams and Paul Berner finished off a tight affair winning 2&1.

The afternoon singles could not have started better for Upminster with Bellotti and Martin both winning 6&5, while Driscoll came from behind to win 3&2 and victory was secured with Allan Thomson four up with four to play.

Captain Williams said: "It's been a tough year for everyone and our boys have put their all into another strong campaign, having to travel all parts of Essex to get this far.

"To make another final is an incredible achievement for the club. All of the teams at Upminster this year have been really successful and we seem to be building the reputation of becoming the club to beat in Essex."