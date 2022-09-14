Upminster relishing return of Essex benefit match

Simon Harmer is presented with a cheque for the Essex Cricket Foundation after the 2019 benefit match at Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster are relishing the return of their T20 benefit match fixture against Essex on Sunday.

It will be the 22nd time the club has welcomed a county XI to Upminster Park, having first done so back in 1997.

And after missing out over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they are determined to make up for lost time on a busy day of action.

Paul Middlemiss said: "The weather is looking good so it should be a great day. Obviously we haven't had the game since 2019 due to Covid, so it is great that it's back in the calendar.

"The barbeque will be open from 9.30am and the beer tent, ice cream van and tea tent from midday.

"We would like to thank Dan Feist and Arfan Akram of Essex Cricket in the Community for their help in arranging this day."

The day begins with minis training from 9.30am, followed by the Windmill Whack Women's final, which starts at 9.45am.

A girls' festival will take place from 10.30am, with the under-11s playing a Havering League side at 12.30pm alongside a softball match.

The main event gets underway at 2.45pm, with Upminster including six benefit match debutants in their 13-man squad.

Alan Ison captains the side, with second-team regulars Sam Twine and Callum Berry getting their first taste of the event, as fourth XI captain Ian Munns is rewarded for his work in recent seasons and Harry Bradford for his help with junior training sessions.

After scoring over 1,000 runs this season, Ollie White makes his second appearance alongside stalwarts such as James Evans and Billy Wright.

Middlemiss added: "We understand a few Benefit Match favourites such as Aaron Beard, Nick Browne and Tom Westley will be in the Essex side, with the full team to be announced over the weekend."

The club hosted their Windmill Whack Men's final last weekend, with Hunter Hurricanes getting the better of Elite Eagles.

Hunter Hurricanes won the Windmill Whack at Upminster - Credit: UCC

"It was another great year for the Whack as we had six franchises this year for the first time, which meant even more people playing Sunday cricket," said Middlemiss.

"Hurricanes and Eagles were the two best sides throughout the competition so it was apt they contested the final and the two captains, Ant Limn and Dan Tyler, should be congratulated on great seasons.

"The women's final should be a great way to start the day on Sunday, before the Benefit Match, and as always we have to thank our generous sponsors for supporting the men's and women's competitions. Without them we wouldn't be able to organise such a great competition."