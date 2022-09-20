Upminster come up short as Essex benefit match returns to big crowd

Upminster face the camera with some of the club's youngsters - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster came up just short as they celebrated the return of their benefit match fixture against an Essex XI in front of a big crowd on Sunday.

After a three-year absence, some of the county's top stars returned to Upminster Park for the 22nd meeting between the sides to entertain the public with a barrage of boundaries at the end of a full day of cricketing action.

Aaron Beard and Adam Wheater helped coach Upminster youngsters at the start of the day, alongside the club's academy coaches, before the Chairman's Chiefs beat defending champions Apple Finance Phoenix in the Windmill Whack Women's final.

Chairman's Chiefs celebrate winning the Women's Windmill Whack at Upminster - Credit: Kevin Roome/UCC

Upminster's under-13 and under-14 girls battled it out at the same time in a softball match, with Lois Gable, Sadie Wyatt and captain Bella Marshall leading the older group to success, after Keya Shah shone with the bat for the younger squad.

The under-13 and under-15 boys' squads enjoyed an end-of-season net session with Beard, Wheater and head coach Scott Simmons, after hugely successful campaigns.

The Essex team face the camera with youngsters at Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They finished as runners-up in their Central Cup finals, while the older group also reached the Cox & Kings Trophy decider, and received their trophies from Essex and England star Dan Lawrence.

Upminster's under-11s had also won two trophies this season and met a Havering League XI ahead of the main match.

And players from Gidea Park & Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham were among those providing the opposition, who held their nerve to hold Upminster at bay in the final over.

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex at Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Then all eyes were on the Essex line-up after Nick Browne won the toss and chose to bat, with seam bowler Jamie Porter hitting 64 off 35 balls after being promoted to open the innings.

Porter eventually fell to Billy Wright, with Lawrence adding a quickfire 46 before Harry Bradford claimed his prize scalp.

Daniel Lawrence hits six runs for Essex as Upminster's Kiran Kullar looks on - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Robin Das produced plenty of fireworks with a team high 76 before he was stumped by Kiran Kullar off the bowling of Ian Munn as Essex closed on 225-4.

Robin Das in batting action for Essex at Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And after Upminster's under-eights and under-nines showcased their skills in a series of softball matches during the tea interval, while some of the older juniors received Jack Petchey Foundation awards, the home side got off to a good start thanks to Kullar.

Upminster's Oliver White takes a catch to dismiss Essex batter Jamie Porter - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Essex star Joe Grant made the breakthrough, as Browne took a fine catch, with Essex Ladies star Tilly Gallaghan getting in on the act during an excellent spell as Beard claimed a stunning low catch to dismiss Callum Berry.

But Oliver White (29) and Tom Daniels kept the scoreboard moving for Upminster, with the latter reaching his half-century with a huge six into crowd, which included members of Hornchurch's national T20 cup-winning squad.

Upminster's Callum Berry takes a catch to dismiss Essex batter Dan Lawrence - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daniels eventually fell for a superb 85 to Essex Ability player Issac Elles, with Munn, Sam Twine and James Evans chipping in to reduce the target to 24 off the last over.

Nehal Butt hit Grace Poole's first ball over long on for six, but the Essex Ladies bowler kept her nerve to seal an 11-run win.

Upminster club president David Parish thanked everyone involved in the day for their work, as well as both teams for such great entertainment and the local public for turning up to support the event.

A cheque was then presented by the club's main sponsor Hunter & Co to Keith Brown of the Essex Cricket Foundation to cap another memorable benefit match day.

Scores: Essex 224-4 (Das 76, Porter 64, Lawrence 46) Upminster 214-8 (Daniels 85, White 29, Kullar 21; Elles 3-35, Gallaghan 2-39).