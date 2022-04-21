Upminster announce signing of South African star Smuts

Upminster Cricket Club have announced the signing of South African JJ Smuts for the 2022 season.

Smuts is from Grahamstown in the Cape Province and plays domestic cricket for Warriors, captaining them in the four-day first-class and one-day competitions.

He has been in fine form in the white ball format of the game in recent weeks, having first come to prominence as an important member of the South African squad who reached the final of the 2008 U19 World Cup, where his side narrowly lost out to India.

He went on to enjoy a number of successful seasons in domestic cricket, with a number of eye-catching performances in all three formats of the game.

His hard-hitting batting style - he often opens the innings in all formats - and slow left-arm bowling caught the eye of the South African selectors in early 2017 when he was selected for the South African T20 squad to face Sri Lanka.

Three years later he made his ODI debut against England in Cape Town and he has made 13 T20 and six ODI appearances for his country as well as playing more than 400 first-class, List A and Domestic T20 matches.

Upminster captain Alan Ison fielding at Brentwood in their opening game of the 2022 season

Upminster captain Alan Ison can't wait to link up with the South African, saying: "It's brilliant we are bringing a player of this calibre to Upminster Cricket Club.

"We have a lot of youngsters coming into the 1st XI so it will be good for them to learn from JJ and from one or two other high profile players who will be playing alongside him.

"For me personally it will be great fun to watch someone like JJ play and also feed off his experience on the field. I am hoping we can push on towards the top of the end table with JJ coming into the side."

The 33-year-old has played club cricket in England previously and played in a number of T20 and List A competitions around the world which have helped him gain huge experience.

As well as playing for Upminster's 1st XI, Smuts will work with junior sides at evening training sessions during the summer.

With more than 300 boys and girls signed up with the club for the 2022 season Smuts will play an important role in this aspect of the club over the coming months.

Ollie Peck in bowling action for Upminster at Brentwood in their opening game of the 2022 season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Chairman Ollie Peck added: "We’re all hugely excited to welcome JJ to Upminster. He will be working during the week with all age groups in our thriving junior section, and supporting our Level 3 coaches Scott Simmons and Suminda Balage Don.

"It’s a great opportunity for our young aspiring players to benefit from the experience of learning from a player with international pedigree, who has been successful in all formats of the professional game."