Upminster return to winning ways in style against Shenfield

Published: 3:00 PM July 21, 2021

Upminster returned to winning ways in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One spectacular style as they beat Shenfield at Upminster Park.

Captain Alan Ison chose to bat first and saw Tom Daniels and Kiran Kullar make excellent half-centuries to put Upminster in a good position.

Although both openers fell just after passing 50 Upminster continued to move towards a big total as all of the top eight made double figures.

Kiran Kullar (left) and Tom Daniels hit half-centuries in Upminster's win over Shenfield

Pulkit Gupta (26 from 30) and Nehal Butt (30 from 25) both impressed, while skipper Ison hit a brilliant 49 from just 33 balls to help Upminster post 262-8 from their 50 overs.

Essex staffer Jack Plom claimed 3-56 for the visitors, before Butt and Ellis Pickering both picked up an early wicket in the Shenfield reply.

You may also want to watch:

Lesiba Ngoepe and Haris Mahmood rebuilt well, at a steady pace, but both fell to Billy Wright, who then also quickly removed Plom, to put Upminster on top.

Max Bear made 41 to steady the Shenfield ship, before falling to James Aggio-Brewe, but the game appeared to be heading for a draw as the overs ticked by.

Butt and Ollie Todd then picked up a wicket each leaving Upminster needing two more in the last three overs.

Ison removed Mehad Khan for 22 and Aggio-Brewe bowled Charlie Haddon with 11 balls remaining to give Upminster a famous and well deserved victory by 96 runs.

It was a more simple afternoon for the 2nd XI as they made it 11 wins from 11 at Billericay.

The hosts made an excellent start as Stuart Hynes (61) and Willam Dale put on an opening stand but when Jordan Tolan removed Dale and then Thomas Lee straight after the innings began to stall.

Captain Nicky Ison, who has been in fine form this season, removed Hynes and then began to work his way through the middle order.

Mihir Mehrotra and Matthew Elliot showed some late resistance with the bat, but Ison's 5-36 helped keep Billericay to 153-9.

Ison then opened the batting with Josh Lamont and they put on 58 before the captain was run out for 13.

Lamont made 37 to keep up his recent good form, and although Upminster lost a third wicket, Nick O'Dell and Terry Wyatt rolled back the years to see their side to a seven-wicket win.

The innings of the day came from 14-year-old Gus Siggins in the 3rd XI's derby win at Hornchurch.

Despite 32 from Arun Kullar and 21 from Alex Ward Upminster were in huge trouble when youngster Siggins came to the crease. But he showed amazing composure to rebuild the innings and shared excellent stands with Ant Limn (24), Mark Schofield (37) and Andrew Berry (26) to end up unbeaten on 62 as Upminster recovered to post 249.

Mark D'Cruz then showed his class at this level once more as he tore through the Hornchurch top order to claim 7-15 as the home side collapsed to 34-7 at one stage.

Although Connor Hartwell made an excellent 36 the home side were dismissed for 82 as Upminster remain in the title race.

There was a defeat for the 4th XI against Oakfield Parkonians at Coopers where Dave Cowley claimed 3-25, but runs for Teerath Diocee helped the visitors towards a competitive score.

Karim Govani and Ben Hamberger claimed two wickets each for Ian Munn's side but Parks battled to make 172.

Upminster made a good start in reply and for much of the innings looked like they would pick up the points, but a middle order collapse pegged them back and they ended up all out for 152.

The 5th XI drew their game with Shenfield fours despite 86 from Mark Hortop, with Ian Twine's 20 was the next top score for Aalok Latey's men as they posted 185-7.

Harry Bradford picked up two early wickets to put Upminster on top and captain Latey claimed three middle order victims as they scented victory.

However, Dillon Small and Boopathi Sivarajan dug in and helped Shenfield claim the draw at 150-8.

With their league game against Benfleet called off the 6th XI took on Redbridge in a friendly and Oliver Ward claimed 5-18 and Joshan Narbheram 2-21 as Redbridge were bowled out for 171.

Upminster put up a good effort in their chase but were eventually dismissed for 149.