Upminster crash out of League Cup as they suffer defeat to Hornchurch

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster crashed out of the Dukes Essex League Cup in the second round against rivals Hornchurch while the seconds and fifths picked up victories.

Captain Alan Ison will be pleased with many aspects of his side's performance and will be looking forward with renewed confidence to the league programme.

One highlight in recent weeks has been the form of Tom Daniels, and that continued as he and fellow youngster Kiran Kullar put on 76 for the first wicket.

Wickets tumbled quickly after the openers had gone and despite double figure contributions from Nehal Butt, Harry Jenkins and James Aggio-Brewe the home side stumbled to 156 all out.

Ison, Butt and Aggio-Brewe all struck early in the Hornchurch reply as the Premier Division side were reduced to 41-3, and at that stage the game was in the balance.

But Hornchurch skipper Billy Gordon was joined by Merv Westfield and the two began to repair the damage for their side.

Gordon finished not out 40 and Westfield was unbeaten on 60 as Hornchurch won by seven wickets with nearly 10 overs in hand.

The 2nd XI continued their excellent pre-season form with a commanding victory over Hornchurch at Harrow Lodge Park.

Having won the toss and decided to bat, eight of Upminster's top nine made double figures with captain Nicky Ison making a brilliant 63 and Ollie White 43.

Some late hitting from Sam Twine and Ellis Pickering took the visitors score to 252-7 from their 40 overs.

Hornchurch started their reply well but the captain's introduction into the attack turned the game Upminster's way.

Ison's off-spin picked up 5-32 from his eight overs, and with Pickering and Rohan Mayor claiming two wickets apiece the home side were bowled out for 129.

There was a first defeat of the season for the 3rd XI as they finished their pre-league season matches with a narrow defeat at Hutton.

Paul Middlemiss (52) and Dan Simpson gave Upminster a good start and Tom Hilson kept things going with a breezy 25.

However, the middle overs did not work out as planned for Upminster despite a number of double figure scores, and they somewhat stumbled to a total of 201-7.

Henry Hodgson got the Hutton reply off to a flying start and, although Upminster kept picking up wickets, his 88 put the hosts in charge.

Upminster captain Andy Berry picked up three wickets for his side and youngster Jamie Green claimed two late scalps but Hutton got home by four wickets with 12 balls to spare.

The 4th XI were well beaten by Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Coopers School while the fifths won against Brentwood.

The Sunday Friendly XI lost out in an excellent match with Benfleet.