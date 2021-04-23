Upminster Ladies return after 20-year break

Published: 8:37 AM April 23, 2021

Upminster Ladies will play their first competitive game for 20 years on Sunday (April 25).

The club has taken strides forward with regards to ladies and girls cricket in the last two years, and being able to enter the ECB Women’s Club T20 is the culmination of that work.

The draw has thrown up an intriguing first round tie with the visit of good friends Wanstead & Snaresbrook to Upminster Park for a 1pm start.

Upminster captain Vicki Waters was a member of that Upminster side who played the last competitive game 20 years back, and the experienced all-rounder noted the strength of their first round opponents.

“Wanstead have a very well established ladies section and they play regularly in competitive 40 over leagues. We have been working hard in the nets over the last few weeks though, and we are hoping to put on a good show,” said Waters.

You may also want to watch:

The Upminster XI this Sunday will contain three young players who have come through the club’s junior system and Waters was keen to note their progress as well as pointing to the positive effect the Windmill Whack Women’s Edition has had on things.

“Keep your eye out for Lucy Quinlan, Naomi McCarthy and Drew who have progressed through the colts section and fully deserve their places on the team," she added.

"hey will be alongside a number of ladies who have made the step up from softball cricket in last year’s Windmill Whack.”

Although the opposition will be formidable Waters and her side are very much looking forward to the game.

“The ladies are really excited and looking forward to getting out there on Sunday. We know Wanstead will be strong opponents but we are eager and hopeful of creating a bit of a shock,” she said.

Spectators are currently not permitted at club cricket, but an outdoor seated table hospitality service will be available at the Pavilion.

Full details of this and the rest of the club’s COVID policy can be found here:

https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/files.pitchero.com%2Fclubs%2F47572%2FuUZawgMVQkuUcrILenJQ_UCC+COVID+POLICY+0421.pdf

The game will also be live on the club’s You Tube Channel, with coverage beginning just before 1pm.

Any ladies or girls interested in taking up cricket should contact the club for more details on training, games and getting involved.