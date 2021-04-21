Tons of fun for Upminster batsmen

Published: 1:13 PM April 21, 2021

Kiran Kullar of Upminster hit a century in their friendly win over Orsett - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Kiran Kullar continued his excellent start to the season with an unbeaten hundred in Upminster's latest friendly against Orsett & Thurrock on Saturday.

With the game being live streamed from Upminster Park, Kullar entertained those who tuned in as he batted the entire innings, facing 128 balls and hitting 14 boundaries.

He received good support from Nehal Butt, Terry Wyatt and veteran John Curtis as the home side made 225-7 from their 40 overs.

In reply Curtis rolled back the years with a fine display of bowling to take 3-2, and with Butt and Ollie Peck also in the wickets, Orsett were bowled out for 131.

At School Lane the two 2nd XIs met and there were two more Upminster centurions as Tom Daniels and Stu Connor, who both had fine summers in 2020, combined in a second wicket stand of nearly 200.

Both men retired unbeaten before Callum Berry made 44 from 30 balls to help boost the visitors total to 305-3.

Mark O'Neill made an excellent 71 in the home reply and Paul Reynolds made 38, but with Oliver White and Mark D'Cruz picking up three wickets each Orsett were dismissed for 150.

On the adjacent pitch there was also a ton for the returning Steve Wright who, after several years out of the game, soon found his form and struck the ball nicely to reach three figures before retiring.

Ian Munn also looked in good touch and some late hitting from Mark Schofield, Luke Williams and Rohan Mayor helped Upminster to reach 215-6.

Tyrone Owen stood firm in the home side's reply but with wickets falling regularly at the other end Upminster were always in control and Mayor picked up three wickets as Upminster ran out winners.

The Sunday friendly XI were also in action but fell to a narrow defeat against Palm Tree CC.

Ehsan Afzal made 54 and Mark D'Cruz was agonisingly out for 49 as the home side made 153 at Upminster Park.

Palm Tree made an excellent start in reply but when their openers departed Upminster fought back as Mike Jones and Luke Williams both picked up two wickets.

The visitors held their nerve to pick up a three-wicket win in an enjoyable game.

Upminster host Gidea Park & Romford in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Cup on Saturday, with the winners at home to Hornchurch a week later, while the seconds meet in a return fixture at Gallows Corner.

A trip to Willingale follows on Sunday, while the women entertain Wanstead in their cup.



