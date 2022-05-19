Captain Ison happy to see Upminster sink Woodford Wells

Upminster captain Alan Ison was pleased to see his side make it back-to-back wins in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One with success at Woodford Wells.

Ison had missed their opening-day derby triumph over Gidea Park & Romford, but won the toss and chose to bat and saw his openers put on 66.

JJ Smuts hit seven fours in his 24-ball 34, while Pulkit Gupta (36 off 39) found the boundary five times.

And Ison hit a six and five fours in his 37 off 30 balls, putting on 75 with James Evans, who fell two runs short of a half-century.

He said: "We got off to a good start again with JJ and Pulkit and James did well.

"Everyone chipped in really. I was hitting them alright but didn't play the best of shots to get out at long-on."

Tom Daniels (23) added 47 with Nehal Butt, who finished unbeaten on 49 from 54 balls, having hit two sixes and three fours, to see Upminster close on 262-8.

"Nehal played really well, batting to the end. It's important to see the overs out and makes a huge difference," added Ison.

"To get 262 was not a bad score, we probably should've got more, but we've got plenty of bowling."

Smuts (2-22) made the breakthrough with the ball, with Ison and Ollie Peck helping to reduce Wells to 88-4.

But home skipper Joe Johnson, who put on 54 with Ben Munson, reached 72 off 72 balls, with three sixes and four fours before falling to Ison (2-40).

Peck (2-56) bowled Gareth James and Billy Wright (3-43) got in on the act before Butt sealed a 21-run victory.

And Ison added: "Johnson played well but we dropped a couple off him and were glad to eventually see the back of him.

"JJ, Ollie and Billy bowled well. Billy bowled at a hard time and got hit for a couple of overs, but he came back well and picked up three important wickets."

Upminster host Loughton on Saturday, having beaten them last month, and Ison is hoping they can maintain their good start.

He said: "Loughton are a good team, we beat them in the cup so they will want some revenge. Hamza Ahmed got a hundred last weekend so it will be tough again.

"They're all tough in this division, but we're looking forward to it, hoping to make it three out of three.

"A couple are unavailable but we've got a good squad. The players coming in have done well in the twos and that's the benefit of having strong ones and twos."