Upminster captain Ison expecting decent derby at Gidea Park & Romford

Upminster captain Alan Ison is looking forward to a 'decent' derby with Gidea Park & Romford at Gallows Corner on Saturday.

Both sides enjoyed good wins in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One last weekend, with Ison's Upminster moving up to second in the table at the midway point of the season.

Nehal Butt (3-23), Ison (2-26) and Ollie Todd (2-42) had most success with the ball at Wickford, as the hosts were held to 235-8.

"It's a nice ground and we put them in to try and chase," said Ison.

"We got off to a good start, with Nehal getting an early wicket, but their opener [Huzaida Umer, 72] batted well and so did [Dean] Etchells (70).

"It was a flat wicket with a fast outfield so we knew 235 was well under par and were happy at halfway."

JJ Smuts in batting action for Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

South African JJ Smuts dominated a 105-run opening stand with Pulkit Gupta, hitting five sixes and seven fours in his 79 off just 49 balls.

Gupta went on to score 59, with James Evans and Kiran Kullar adding 26 runs apiece, before Ison hit an unbeaten 39 off 23 balls, including two sixes and five fours.

Pulkit Gupta in batting action for Upminster - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"PK and JJ had another 100 partnership and both played really well," added Ison.

"It was a shame JJ didn't get his hundred but they did the harder work and I just came in with all the pressure off.

"It was nice to hit the winning runs and a pleasing win.

"We've had a good run lately, having lacked a bit of consistency in the first few weeks. I'm hoping we can carry that on this weekend."

Park won by nine wickets at Ilford, where Sam Hewitt had a career-best seven-wicket haul and captain Jamal Francis hit an unbeaten 153.

They are currently in fifth place and Ison said: "Gidea Park are a steady team and go into it on the back of a really good win at Ilford.

"Jamal is a good player, I've known him a long time, and they've got some other good players, like we do.

"It should be a decent game and hopefully we'll be on the right side of it."