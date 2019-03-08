Bowls: Upminster club finals prove successful

Upminster Bowls Club Saturday winners Tony Allen, Jennifer Spearman-Adkins and Tommy Hutton Archant

Upminster Bowls Club held their club finals last weekend and it proved to be a high quality event from the start on Saturday morning to the singles finals on Sunday afternoon.

Upminster Bowls Club champions Jennifer Spearman-Adkins and Nick Cole Upminster Bowls Club champions Jennifer Spearman-Adkins and Nick Cole

There were some tremendous matches with results not being decided until the last bowls of the match.

On Saturday, the stars were undoubtedly Tony Allen, Jennifer Spearman-Adkins and Tommy Hutton.

Allen won the Olympic Shield against Colin Coe and then partered Dave Pulham to beat Tony Dance and Bill Mitchell in a great men's pairs final.

Spearman-Adkins won the fixed jack against Christina Allen as well as the ladies handicap against Angela Head as she continued a magnificent season which took her to Leamington.

Hutton was successful in the handicap against Nick Cole in what was another great match, before he then beat Jimmy Rook in the fixed jack final.

However, special congratulations must go to Jeanne Goldstone in the novices who beat the unlucky Linda Coe, as well as Dave Pulham in the pairs and to Ken Cole in the Wally Bourdon Cup as he rolled back the years to beat Michael Moore in the over-60s event.

Thankfully the weather continued to shine on the Sunday and again we were treated to some great matches.

Spearman Adkins continued her dominance, winning both the Lucy Davies competition against Jeanne Goldstone and Jo Gregory in the Ladies Championship.

The Mixed Pairs was another closely fought match with Tony Allen and Diana Pennell just losing out to Pauline Collier and Tony Dance.

Dance was also successful in the Novices Cup against Dave Pulham, while Allen proved to be the most successful men's player over the weekend, beating Tommy Hutton in the two-wood final.

In the men`s championship, Nick Cole beat Jim Rook in an excellent final to complete the action.