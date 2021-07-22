Ison: Upminster win over Shenfield 'one of season's best performances'

Published: 3:00 PM July 22, 2021

Upminster captain Alan Ison felt his side put in one of its best performances of the season in beating Shenfield by 96 runs.

Ison won the toss and chose to bat first in last Saturday's Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One clash.

The hosts got off to an excellent start with openers Tom Daniels (55) and Kiran Kullar (50) adding 84 for the first wicket.

And Ison felt their stand provided a good platform, saying: "It was a good toss to win, chose to bat on a good deck and our batsmen did well from the get-go.

"Tom and Kiran both did well. It was a good start and let the big hitters come in at the end and play some shots."

The momentum carried on through the middle order, with Ison smashing 49 off 33 balls, with four fours and three sixes.

He was supported by Nehal Butt, who struck 30 from 25 balls, and Ison added: "I've felt like I've been in good nick all year to be honest. I've been getting starts and not going on so it's nice to get a few more.

"Still a bit gutted when I got out but the job was just to try and push on as much as we can and everyone came in and did that."

Upminster ended on 262-8 after 50 overs, which Ison felt was "a good score" but needed a strong bowling and fielding performance to defend.

The hosts were on top from the start of Shenfield's reply, with new-ball pairing Ellis Pickering and Butt taking a wicket each in the opening nine overs.

Despite contributions from Lesiba Ngoepe (42) and Max Bear (41), the visitors never threatened to chase down the target.

All six Upminster bowlers picked up wickets, with Billy Wright taking 3-37 and James Aggio-Brewe ending with 2-9.

Ison had nothing but praise for his side's performance in the field, which saw Shenfield bowled out for 166.

"Everyone chipped in. Ellis and Nehal started off really well so that was good and then Billy came on in the middle, tied them up and got a couple of really big wickets," he said.

"The fielding was top notch as well, we took some really good catches which also makes a big difference.

"I'd say it was one of our best all-round performances of the season."

The result leaves Upminster sixth in the table as they visit Woodford Wells on Saturday.