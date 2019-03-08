Wright place and time sees Upminster cut down Forest to earn first win of season

Upminster score their first goal during Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster's men opened their account in East Premier B with a 1-0 win over Waltham Forest at Coopers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019 Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019

Having taken just a point from their first three matches since promotion, they began well and enjoyed good spells of possession in the first half.

Jack Coleman, Nathan Woods and man of the match Nick Harris linked up well to distribute the ball down the wings and to the forwards.

And the only goal of the game came from a well-worked move down the right hand side of the pitch which then allowed Steve Wright to slot home on the back post.

Forest came out strongly in the second half, looking to get back on terms, but Upminster remained resolute in defence with defender of the match Tom Langston keeping the opposition forwards at bay.

Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019 Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019

Both sides naturally tired and the game become scrappy and competitive towards the closing minutes, but Upminster held out to secure the win and their first three-point haul this season.

They play host to Old Southendian on Sunday (1pm).

You may also want to watch:

The seconds put up a good fight against a well drilled Redbridge & Ilford, but three early defensive mistakes were easily put away by the opposition to allow them to take control of the game.

Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019 Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019

Ryan Hodges managed to scramble home an Upminster reply before half time and they found themselves back in the game after the restart when Ralph Berner made sure Eric Wong's shot was going to hit the back of the net to cut the gap to one.

But a late R&I strike from a short corner took the score to 4-2 and gave them the points.

Upminster's women made it back-to-back wins with a solid 2-0 victory at home against Maidstone.

Jemma Cresswell opened the scoring after good work on the right by Riva Siggins and Nikki Dunn secured the victory with her first goal of the season.

Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019 Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Redbridge & Ilford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 5th October 2019

Charlotte Triggs was named defender of the match, while Michelle Wright and Claire Dixey shared player of the match honours for Upminster, who play host to Cambridge University on Saturday (2.30pm).

The seconds drew 1-1 with East London fifths, as Kerry Hodges netted her third goal of the season, as the thirds won 2-1 at Havering.

And the fourths and fifths won their third games in a row to remain top of Essex League Division Two and Three.