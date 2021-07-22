Havering's athletes enjoy successful recent outing

Published: 10:21 AM July 22, 2021

The winning Under 13 Girls’ relay quartet in recent action. - Credit: Neil Jones

Havering's young athletes kept up their winning streak by securing a comfortable victory in sweltering conditions.

Four groups from Havering Athletics Club - from the U13 and U15 ranks - now sit atop the leaderboard after the second round of a three-match series.

The young athletes took on five rivals in Dartford on July 17, with Woodford to host the final fixture on September 4.

In the U13 girls category, Fisola Fagbadegun blazed to wins in both the 75m and 150m sprints.

Fisola's time for the 75m was the second fastest ever run by a club U13 athlete, while that recorded for the 150m was the third fastest.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, Oma Nwapa won the B hurdles, Eboni Roach won the A shot and javelin pairing Scarlett Woods and Emily Quinlan each set PBs on their way to victory.

In the equivalent boys category, Shea Sweeney & Oliver Sillett won both 800m races, and Freddie Rowe won the B 100m.

Findlay McLaren was second in the A string, whilst securing victory in the high jump.

Elsewhere, U13 boys Zak Williams and Sam Burdett scored full points in the javelin.

The performances remained strong in the age category up.

Despite being missing several regulars, the U15 girls performed admirably with Lucy Bacon’s win on her pole vault debut a standout.

Notably, Lucia Ward and Abi Swan took full points in the A & B javelin, while Tilly Bunn notched up a trio of second places in the hammer, discus and shot.

Al-Ameen Salaam led the way for the U15 boys by winning the hurdles and shot, alongside snagging runner up in the 100m.

There was a win double from Daniel Lammas and Nathan Hart in the 800m, with the latter securing a PB.

Ike Okwudi moved into the club's all-time top 10 by smashing his PB to win the A 300m, while Oliver Taylor-Bush won the high jump by breaking his own record.

Elsewhere, two Havering athletes were in action at the England Athletics Senior & Disability Championships in Bedford on July 17 and 18.

Rebecca O’Rourke added to her growing tally of medals by winning silver in the senior women’s Ambulant 1500m race.

The 17-year-old posted a time of 5m 48.75s, while in the men's equivalent Kieran O’Hara came sixth and was timed at 4m 20.10s.