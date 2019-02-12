Search

Hockey: Unbeaten Romford women on title brink

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 March 2019

Romford HC Ladies vs Crostyx HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 29th September 2018

Romford HC Ladies vs Crostyx HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 29th September 2018

Romford’s women need one point at Chelmsford fifths on Saturday to seal the Essex League Division Two title.

Romford HC Ladies vs Crostyx HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 29th September 2018Romford HC Ladies vs Crostyx HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Bower Park Academy on 29th September 2018

They extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches with a 5-0 win at Southend & Benfleet seconds, which left them five points clear of Thurrock seconds with a game in hand.

Captain Nat Earnshaw netted twice, as Emma James also bagged a brace to take her tally for the season to 24.

And Leah Butcher was on target again to complete the nap hand and move to 30 goals for the campaign.

The seconds host Waltham Forest fourths in Division Five, looking to maintain their hold on third place after a 1-0 win over East London ninths.

But the men’s first team are in danger of relegation from East Four South East after a 3-1 loss at Colchester seconds.

They remain bottom of the table as second-placed Old Southendian seconds visit this weekend.

The seconds thrashed Saffron Walden sevenths 8-1 in Division Eight last weekend, as the thirds beat Walden eighths 4-2 in Division 10.

