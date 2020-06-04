Search

Two more return to Romford Junior Raiders

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2020

Matt Brown in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders have announced two more signings for the 2020-21 season in the form of Sam Roberts and Matt Brown.

Sam Roberts in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)Sam Roberts in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Both players bring a great deal of experience to the roster – and will be the two oldest members of the team next term.

Roberts has scored 51 points in 57 games over the past two seasons, having made 107 appearances (23 points) for the senior Raiders in three campaigns prior to that.

He will continue in his role as captain and said: “It has been a long break, and after the way the season ended, it’s going to be good to be back on the ice, whenever that happens.

“The roster is taking shape nicely and it’s good to see some of the old Romford guys back in the club.”

Brown is entering the twilight stage of his playing career and is interested in joining the coaching pathway in hockey, which is great to hear from the club’s perspective, as he’s a wise voice around the team.

He has scored 77 points in 102 games for the Romford Spitfire/Fury/Raiders and added: “The league is getting younger and younger, so it’s time for me to start planning my future and coaching is the next step.

“I’m looking at learning as much as I can alongside the club coaches that are in place here. Romford is my home club, so I’m now wanting to give something back to help develop the next generation of hockey player.”

