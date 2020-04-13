Test your Raiders knowledge?

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 April 2020

Rich Tomalin, Jon Beckett and Danny Marshall

Rich Tomalin, Jon Beckett and Danny Marshall

Archant

How much do you know about Raiders hockey or are you just a quiz master, why not put your knowledge to the test.

Answer the 20 questions that vary through the years of Raiders history including big name stars such Danny Marshall, Gord Jeffrey, Marc Chartier and many more.

You may also want to watch:

While for the newcomers we have some questions for you to also sink your teeth into and help kill some time indoors while the UK is currently in lockdown.

Please let us know your score by tweeting @EastLDNSport or @jacobranson27.

There is current, old, and past history questions for you to answer and we plan on doing plenty more of these quizzes in the coming weeks.

Any ideas you would like to suggest are also welcome news.

