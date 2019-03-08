Search

Grove Snooker Academy celebrate Trump's success

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 May 2019

Grove Snooker Academy's Judd Trump won the World Championship on Monday (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

World champion trains at the academy in Ashton Road

Romford's Grove Snooker Academy had plenty to celebrate this week after client Judd Trump clinched a maiden World Championship title.

The 29-year-old produced one of the best displays in a world final to defeat three-time former champion John Higgins of Scotland 18-9.

You may also want to watch:

It was a remarkable success for the Bristol-born potter, who looked to be on his way out of the tournament in the first round.

Trump, though, was able to overturn a 6-3 deficit to beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand 10-9, before defeating China's Ding Junhui 13-9 in the second round.

The Romford-based star then overcame Scottish rival Stephen Maguire 13-6 in the quarter-final, before beating countryman Gary Wilson 17-11 in the final four.

After his maiden world title success, Trump says he hopes to add plenty more to his trophy cabinet before the end of his career.

And everyone at the Grove Snooker Academy in Ashton Road will be doing all they can to help him achieve that.

