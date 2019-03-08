Hornchurch ace Thompson claims fourth point-scoring British Touring Car finish

Bobby Thompson finished in 14th place finish at the Croft Circuit in Stockton-on-Tees. Picture: Hills Speed Images Archant

Thompson finished in 14th place finish at the Croft Circuit in Stockton-on-Tees last Sunday in Round 12 of the 30-race 2019 season.

And that meant the 22-year-old from Hornchurch picked up two championship points, his first haul since race three at Brands Hatch.

"It feels good to come away from here with some more points in the bag," said former Emerson Park pupil Thompson.

"I'm obviously pleased to have made it back into the top 15 after a tough couple of rounds and I am really pleased how the car handles in the wet.

"But this weekend definitely highlighted the fact that while we have an excellent car in the wet, we have some issues in the dry that need to be resolved before we get to Oulton Park."

Qualifying on Saturday afternoon saw five red flags, meaning Thompson was able to set just one flying lap during the session, resulting in a disappointing 24th place on the grid for the first race on Sunday.

He was then forced to retire from the first race due to an issue with his brake pedal, with the DNF meaning he started back at 29th on the grid for the second race.

But despite being way back from the front of the grid, Thompson was able to make his way up to finish in 23rd place.

It then started to rain between races two and three, giving Thompson a better chance of a good finish due to the benefits the wet conditions have on his car.

And after making his way up to 16th, a pit stop for Stephen Jelley and a penalty for Aiden Moffat moved him into 14th place, which is where he finished.

"When the rain came I won't lie, I did a little rain dance in the awning as I knew this was my chance to compete on a level playing field with everyone else," he added.

"We have to put a lot of work in as a team to make things a bit better in the dry and we will be doing that as soon as the cars get back to the shop before the next round at Oulton."

Rounds 13, 14 and 15 take place at Cheshire's Oulton park on the weekend of June 28-29.

