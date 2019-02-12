Modern Pentathlon: Toolis qualifies for World Cup 1 final

Tom Toolis practices his shooting ahead of the Modern Pentathlon World Championships (pic Artur Lesniak) Artur Lesniak

Romford’s Tom Toolis made it through to the World Cup 1 final on the first day of men’s action in 2019 as Pentathlon GB athletes continued to impress in Cairo.

Toolis continued his impressive consistency dating back to 2017 as he qualified for an eighth straight international final, a run that includes the 2017 World Championships where he finished 20th in the Egyptian capital.

GB team-mate Myles Pillage, 21, also made it through to a World Cup final for the first time, in only his third appearance, but Salford’s Sam Curry missed out after leaving himself too much to do following the fencing element.

Toolis was placed in qualifying Group B and began his day in the pool.

A strong swim from the 26-year-old saw him record a time of 2:04.76, setting him up well for the day ahead.

The fence was a mixed bag for the National Training Centre-based athlete but some superb hits ensured he finished with a positive score of 13 victories and 11 defeats.

That meant Toolis was around the qualification bubble heading into the laser run with just the top 10 athletes automatically qualifying due to the three-group set-up.

A spirited final discipline from the former Coopers pupil saw him cross the line 11th, but his total score was enough to ensure a place in the final as one of the six best non-automatic qualifiers.

Toolis and Pillage will be back in action on Saturday for the men’s final in Cairo, after GB team-mates Francesca Summers, Kerenze Bryson and Charlie Follett compete in the women’s final on Friday.