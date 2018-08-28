Toolis shows form in Modern Pentathlon opener

Tom Toolis in action at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Los Angeles (pic UIPM) KRZYSZTOF KURUC

Romford’s Tom Toolis finish in a fine 11th place at the season-opening Budapest Indoor competition in Hungary.

Former Coopers pupil Toolis was in medal contention in a very strong field, as his Pentathlon GB team-mate Joe Choong took bronze and Myles Pillage finished in eighth place.

Reigning world champion Joe Cooke was 25th and Sam Currry 27th.

The day began well for British athletes as Pillage clocked 1.54.08 in the swim to top the charts ahead of Cooke 1.57.05 in third and Choong in fourth.

Toolis (2.01.02) and Curry (2.02.02) were also inside the top half, before 26-year-old Toolis racked up 10 fencing wins in his first 13 bouts.

Pillage, 20, finished well for 26 wins in 35 outings to top the charts again, as Toolis, 26, finished with 23 wins to leave him third overall behind second-placed Choong in the overall leaderboard.

The three leading Brits kept their composure on a tight and technical indoor jumping course, with Pillage scoring 296 points as Toolis performed extremely well on a reserve horse to collect 292 points.

That left Toolis third behind leader Pillage going into the laser-run, which turned out to be a fascinating battle as positions changed hands throughout.

Choong moved up from fourth thanks to some brilliant form on the shooting range to make the podium, while Pillage showed his potential in eighth and Toolis finished just outside the top 10 at the finish line.

And Choong’s bronze medal came after Joanna Muir had won the women’s event, and he said: “Because of the way points now work in pentathlon, the running discipline is massively important.

“I think today’s performance showed that things are definitely heading in the right direction for myself and the British squad as a whole.”

Pentathlon GB athletes are next in action at the second national ranking event at the University of Bath on February 9.