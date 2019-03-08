Tools in GB squad for World Cup event in Czech Republic

Tom Toolis practices his shooting ahead of the Modern Pentathlon World Championships (pic Artur Lesniak) Artur Lesniak

Tom Toolis will return to the Pentathlon GB line-up for World Cup 4 as a strong looking British team heads to the Czech Republic at the end of the month.

Toolis recorded top-10 finishes at the opening two World Cups, before being rested for the third leg of the series in the Hungarian city of Szekesfehervar last week.

The former Coopers' Company & Coborn student is part of an 8-strong team heading to Prague high on confidence after a string of impressive results so far this season.

The men's team is completed by reigning world champion Jamie Cooke, 2018 European medallist Joe Choong and Salford's Sam Curry, who made his first World Cup final of the season last week in Hungary.

The women's team is made up of Francesca Summers, European medallist Kate French, Jessica Varley and Joanna Muir with the latter two both recording their best ever World Cup finishes at WC3.

The final World Cup of the regular season is the last event before the Olympic Qualifying window opens on June 1.

It is also the final chance for athletes to qualify for the World Cup final in Tokyo from 27-30 June 2019, which means athletes will be keen to lay down a marker to their rivals.

The competition begins with women's qualifying on May 23 and concludes with the mixed relay on May 27, when Muir and Cooke will team up for Pentathlon GB.

European medallist and Rio Olympian French hasn't quite hit the heights yet in 2019. However, the 28-year-old's 2018 season sprung into life at the final World Cup event when she took gold in Sofia and will be hoping for a return to that sort of form in Prague 12 months on.

Finding form was something World champion Cooke achieved last time out in Hungary.

After a quiet six months following his stunning success in Mexico City, the 28-year-old teamed up with Summers to take mixed relay silver at World Cup 2 before finishing 4th in the men's individual competition at World Cup 3.

It looks to be a busy end to the month for Toolis.