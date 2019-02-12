Search

Toolis delighted to record first top-10 finish at Modern Pentathlon World Cup event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 March 2019

Tom Toolis in action at World Cup 1 in Cairo (pic UIPM/Nuno Goncalves)

Tom Toolis in action at World Cup 1 in Cairo (pic UIPM/Nuno Goncalves)

Romford’s Tom Toolis was delighted to secure his first top-10 finish at a Modern Pentahtlon World Cup event in Egypt.

Former Coopers pupil Toolis produced an impressive display to come home in ninth place in Cairo, starting with a 200m swim time of 2.02.53

Toolis followed that with 19 wins from 35 fencing bouts to sit in seventh place after two disciplines, then scored 293 points in the horse riding element to climb to third.

There was little between the leading athletes in the laser run, with Toolis remaining among the leading group throughout to maintain his good start to the season having challenged for a medal at the Budapest Indoor in January.

And, after leading the way for the British men’s squad at the event, he said: “I am extremely happy to record my first top-10 position at a World Cup. The field was full of top athletes and I proved to myself that I could hold my own when competing against them.

“I have been in full time training since finishing my Masters degree last September and have seen a clear progression in my performances since then.

“Just being able to concentrate on training has seen me improve my physical disciplines and is making my performance in the technical events more consistent.

“During the final, it was so pleasing to see all the hard work from training come together in competition. With each event going well it provides momentum for the following events which is what happened to me.”

Pentathlon GB athletes are due to compete at the French Open Championships next weekend (March 16-17), before the second World Cup event in Sofia, Bulgaria from April 10-14.

And the 26-year-old Toolis is hoping to remain consistent when it comes to future competitions, adding: “One of the most important aspects of Modern Pentathlon is to consistently perform well in all five disciplines.

“This is extremely challenging, but knowing that I have now made eight consecutive international finals is really positive and doing well provides even more confidence for future events.

“The next step for me, which I hope to achieve this season, is to consistently achieve top results once qualified for the final.”

