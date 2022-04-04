Spot-on Wraight disappointed with Hornchurch draw

Hornchurch midfielder Tom Wraight admitted it was 'disappointing' to only take a point from their Isthmian League Premier Division meeting with Bognor Regis Town on Saturday.

Wraight netted a pair of penalties in the 3-3 draw, with Liam Nash also on target for Mark Stimson's Urchins at Bridge Avenue.

But the Rooks earned a share of the spoils, with Calvin Davies (2) and Charlie Bell beating stand-in goalkeeper Joe Christou, as Joe Wright served a one-match ban.

And Wraight told the club website: "Frustrating. You always come to get three points but with Joe (Christou) in goal, you've got to take it I think.

"We had a lot of chances I thought we maybe should've done better with, but at the end of the day, with a midfielder in goal, we didn't get beat which is the main thing, but disappointing overall."

Wraight took his tally for the season to 17 in just 20 appearances, in front of a crowd of 630, as Urchins maintained their hold on fourth place.

But he said team success is more important than individual glory, ahead of Tuesday night's trip to fellow hopefuls Cheshunt.

He added: "I'm pleased with how everything is going and hope it keeps up but the main thing is getting in the play-offs and get promoted as well. That's the main objective.

"Goals are brilliant, but as long as we win and do well it's even better.

"It's a big game now, they've crept up, with games in hand, so it's a massive game for us. We'll go there to win and hopefully get the job done."