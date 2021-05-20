Best yet as Toolis takes World Cup Final silver

Published: 10:30 AM May 20, 2021

Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis celebrated the best result of his career when winning silver at the UIPM Modern Pentathlon World Cup final in Hungary at the weekend.

Toolis produced a set of consistent performances, from a fantastic effort in the fencing ranking round, third place in the swim and a clear showjumping round to find himself lining up for the laser run in first place overall.

And after trading the lead with French rival Vallentine Prades before an exciting final lap, Toolis crossed the line just seconds behind his opponent to claim his first World Cup medal, with the Tokyo Olympics drawing ever nearer.

Tom Toolis crossing the finish line to win silver at the UIPM World Cup Final - Credit: Studio_InMotion

He said: "It’s not often that everything goes right in Pentathlon, it’s a long day of competing and more often that not one discipline doesn’t go to plan.

"You often wonder what you would be capable of if everything went well. However, the World Cup Final was an occasion where everything came together and what a time for it to happen.

You may also want to watch:

"Two months before the Olympic Games, against the best 36 athletes in the world. It is an incredible feeling! All the hard work I have put into the sport in the past 10 years is finally coming together and paying off at just the right time.

"The Olympic dream has felt like just that - a dream/fantasy for so long. But now with me winning an international medal at one of the toughest competitions of the year, it actually feels like it could become a reality."

Toolis recorded a time of 2.03.16 to rank third in the pool and was ranked second in the fencing after 22 wins and 13 defeats on the piste.

Tom Toolis ahead of the swim at the UIPM World Cup Final - Credit: Virag Buza

A clear round in the jump then catapulted Toolis into the overall lead, as Korean rival Jinhwa Jung had problems and dropped to fourth.

Tom Toolis during the jumping round at the UIPM World Cup Final - Credit: Virag Buza

But with only 12 seconds separating the top five, which included two-time World Cup Final winner Prades, there was plenty to play for in the run.

Toolis hit all five of his targets first time around, as Prades pushed ahead on the first lap and continued to hold the lead after the second circuit.

Tom Toolis during the laser run at the UIPM World Cup Final - Credit: Studio_InMotion

The Frenchman missed several shots on his third visit to the range and appeared rattled, allowing Toolis to close the gap and then take the lead with 800 metres to go.

Tom Toolis during the laser run at the UIPM World Cup Final - Credit: Studio_InMotion

Prades produced a customary sprint finish, though, to overhaul the Brit in the final 100m for victory, but the silver medal has given Toolis lots of confidence with one more event to go before the Team GB squad is named for the delayed 2020 Games.

Tom Toolis during the run at the UIPM World Cup Final - Credit: Virag Buza

He added: "We only have one more competition before the Olympic selection occurs ands that is in less than a month, at the World Championships.

"So unfortunately there is no time to rest and we got back to training this Monday after returning from Hungary. I am hoping to do as well as I can at the World Championships to ensure an Olympic spot come July."