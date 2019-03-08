Thompson to be sponsored by GFK Scaffolding again

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson (pic: Jakob Ebrey) Archant

Hornchurch racer receives boost ahead of new campaign

Multi-award winning scaffolding and access specialists GKR Scaffolding will once again provide primary support and sponsorship to second year Kwik Fit MSA British Touring Car Championship star Bobby Thompson in 2019.

London-based firm GKR, which won ‘Best Place to Work’ (Contractor) for 2018 in the ‘Construction Investing in Talent Awards, enters its third year as the primary backer of 22 year-old BTCC fan favourite Thompson, continuing its mantra of building a better future for its employees and the athletes it supports.

Hornchurch-based Thompson, who will once again pilot his familiar #19 Team HARD VW CC in Britain’s premier domestic race series, says he is both proud and honoured to carry GKR’s colours once more in 2019.

“I’m over the moon to be part of the GKR family for the third straight year,” commented Thompson, who guided his #19 GKR Team HARD machine to the 2017 VW Cup Series Championship title and then a pair of top ten finishes in his debut BTCC season in 2018.

“I have been incredibly lucky to have had the support of a number of loyal sponsors during my career but it is fair to say that without GKR’s support and belief in me, I wouldn’t have made it to the BTCC grid.