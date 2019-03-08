Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thompson to be sponsored by GFK Scaffolding again

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 March 2019

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson (pic: Jakob Ebrey)

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson (pic: Jakob Ebrey)

Archant

Hornchurch racer receives boost ahead of new campaign

Multi-award winning scaffolding and access specialists GKR Scaffolding will once again provide primary support and sponsorship to second year Kwik Fit MSA British Touring Car Championship star Bobby Thompson in 2019.

London-based firm GKR, which won ‘Best Place to Work’ (Contractor) for 2018 in the ‘Construction Investing in Talent Awards, enters its third year as the primary backer of 22 year-old BTCC fan favourite Thompson, continuing its mantra of building a better future for its employees and the athletes it supports.

Hornchurch-based Thompson, who will once again pilot his familiar #19 Team HARD VW CC in Britain’s premier domestic race series, says he is both proud and honoured to carry GKR’s colours once more in 2019.

“I’m over the moon to be part of the GKR family for the third straight year,” commented Thompson, who guided his #19 GKR Team HARD machine to the 2017 VW Cup Series Championship title and then a pair of top ten finishes in his debut BTCC season in 2018.

“I have been incredibly lucky to have had the support of a number of loyal sponsors during my career but it is fair to say that without GKR’s support and belief in me, I wouldn’t have made it to the BTCC grid.

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Thompson to be sponsored by GFK Scaffolding again

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson (pic: Jakob Ebrey)

Old Cooperians aim to get back on winning trail against Steelers

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Raiders coach Easton says they must focus for play-off clashes with Bees

Raiders head coach Sean Easton (Pic: John Scott)

Third teenager arrested following the death of Jodie Chesney

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Volunteers plant 700 trees in Upminster and Rainham community woodland area

The Forestry Commission team in Thames Chase in conjunction with the Thames Chase Trust planted 700 trees in Berwick Glades. Photo: Jill Mead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists