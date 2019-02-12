Hornchurch’s Thompson gets boost for BTCC season with new AMT Group partnership

Richard Marks, AMT Group Retail Sales Manager, Jonathan Pearce, Group Head of Marketing, Ben Craven, Operations Manager, Bobby Thompson, Ian Dunn, Group Commercial Director, Ian Wright, Head of Leasing] Archant

Hornchurch’s Bobby Thompson has received a boost ahead of the 2019 Kwik Fit MSA British Touring Car Championship season after agreeing a new partnership with AMT Vehicle Solutions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bobby Thompson is racing his second season in the Kwik Fit MSA British Touring Car Championship Bobby Thompson is racing his second season in the Kwik Fit MSA British Touring Car Championship

The 2017 VW Cup Series champion produced some notable displays during his BTCC rookie campaign last year, earning two top-10 finishes along the way.

And as the UK’s longest-running series prepares for its 61st season of competition, the former Emerson Park pupil is looking for more improvement.

He said: “The team have been working tirelessly all winter to make the improvements we all know we need to make.

“We have already conducted the first full shakedown of our VW CC at Brands Hatch and I could instantly feel a major difference in the car.

“I’m confident I can challenge for regular top-10 finishes and more this year. I’ve been with Team HARD for four years now and we have never been better prepared than we are now to cause a real stir.”

AMT Vehicle Solutions are a specialised vehicle supply and management group and as well as having signifcant presence on Thompson’s Team HARD VW CC will provide the 22-year-old with his own personal transport.

Thompson added: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome the AMT Group into the Kwik Fit MSA British Tour Car Championship as part of the team.

“AMT are a prestigious brand and are joining the most prestigious championship in the country. Having them as a crucial part of our team this year will be a major bosst as I look for my first BTCC podium.

“I was invited to the AMT Group headquarters to meet the team and was amazed at the range of vehicles available and options they have for customers.

“Everyone likes to drive in style and thanks to AMT I will be on and off the track.”

Ian Dunn, commercial director at AMT, added: “On a business and personal level I’m delighted to be able to partner with Bobby and Team HARD.

“I’ve been a huge fan of British Touring Cars for years, like many colleagues, but this also provides AMT with a great opportunity to reach an audience that is a perfect fit for our businesss.

“We look forward to seeing Bobby become an established and successful competitor through the 2019 season.”