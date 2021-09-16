Collier Row out of action as Romford Rovers lead Havering League

Published: 7:30 AM September 16, 2021

There was no game this week for Collier Row in the London Super League.

Next week is a free week following on from London’s away fixture at Hampshire in the UKDA National League.

Due to Woolwich Ferry losing their home venue, and their subsequent renaming to Greenwich B, the fixture list has altered.

Collier Row were due to travel for their next game at the now renamed Greenwich A, but this has been reversed so it will take place at the Collier Row Royal British Legion on Monday, September 26.

Over in the Havering and District League, the two divisions are taking shape nicely.

Romford Rovers (72 pts) are a point ahead in A Division, but they do have a game in hand over their nearest rivals, Dagenham Cons Club.

They are well clear of Hornchurch Cons Wanderers with 55. They are embroiled in their own battle, with Goodmayes (on 53) also having eyes on third place. Iona are in fifth.

There is a third dogfight, this time to over the bottom two places.

Wheatsheaf have 26 points, but are likely to drop to bottom spot as Barking FSC are just a single point in arrears with a game in hand, which will take effect next week as it is Wheatsheaf who have the night off.

In the B Division, it's much tougher to predict who will end up where, as only 10 points separate first from fifth place.

RUSSC currently sits at the top on 77 points, with Real Drill just two adrift in second.

Scrattons All Stars have dropped back into third (72), Trades Hall Dagenham have 69 points to their name and Rush Green B are on 67.

Then there is a big gap to La Salette on 48, and Rush Green A are a further seven points back on 41.

Bretons A Look odds on to finish bottom of the pile, having only managed a total of 19 points.



Results:

A Division

Dagenham Cons Cub 7-4 Goodmayes

Hornchurch Cons Wanderers 5-6 Iona

Romford Rovers 6-5 Wheatsheaf

Barking FSC Bye

B Division

Bretons A 1-10 Rush Green B

Real Drill 8-3 La Salette

Rush Green A 4-7 RUSSC

Scrattons All Stars 3-8 Trades Hall Dagenham