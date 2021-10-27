Flying Hammers face testing week with games coming thick and fast

Published: 10:00 AM October 27, 2021

Off the back of three wins in a week, West Ham will first face Manchester City in the EFL Cup tonight - October 27 - before taking on Aston Villa on Sunday. - Credit: PA

There's no let up for this flying West Ham side with David Moyes' Hammers facing a stern double test this week.

First up is a daunting home fixture against Manchester City in the EFL Cup tonight (October 27) before Premier League action resumes with a trip to Villa Park.

On current form, the Hammers have little to fear - even against a rampant City side whose stranglehold on this particular cup shows little sign of loosening.

That said, West Ham dispensed with their Manchester rivals in the previous round of this competition, while they sit fourth in the Premier League standings after nine games played.

A week of three consecutive wins - against Everton, Genk and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur - has created a camp brimming with confidence.

Speaking after the 1-0 win against Spurs, on-field captain Declan Rice hailed a "special day": “We’ve completely transformed the way we are, as players, as people and that’s down to the manager.

"We are a top side – we’re proving that in Europe and we’re proving that in the Premier League.”

Those credentials are set to be robustly tested over the next two fixtures, but defender Aaron Cresswell believes this team possesses the attributes to come through.

"The team spirit that we’ve got amongst us, anyone that comes down to the training ground will see that after one day.

“The togetherness, the team spirit is fantastic, and I think that shows in our performances and the way we play at times. I think that takes us a long way, so we need to keep that up," said Cresswell.

Though facing an absolute powerhouse in the cup, Sunday's Premier League opponents Aston Villa are struggling after suffering three domestic losses on the bounce.

Already seven points ahead of their claret rivals, a win would see that stretch to 10 as West Ham aim to cement that top four.

After three straight wins, with five goals scores and none conceded, this West Ham are more than a match for anyone - whatever the competition.