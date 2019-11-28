Upminster's Beadle finishes fourth at INAS Global Games

Olly Beadle (right) at the INAS Global Games. Picture:Jackie Insole Archant

Upminster's Olly Beadle finished fourth when representing Great Britain at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane in October.

The 20-year-old, who plays at Cranston Park Tennis Club, was one of five British players selected by the Lawn Tennis Association to travel to the games between October 12 and October 19.

It was his first experience of the event for players with learning disabilities and he was the youngest male player selected.

His aim was to try and get beyond the group stages and into the knockout rounds.

Beadle managed to top his group, beating the third and seventh seeds along the way.

He then won his quarter final match 4-0, 4-0 against the sixth seed but lost in the semi-final to the second seed.

Beadle then played well but lost the bronze medal play-off against the number one Australian player.

But he was pleased to finish fourth behind GB team-mates Dominic Iannotti, Fabrice Higgins and Australia's Archie Graham, who have all either been or are world number one.

The youngster was also able to win a team silver medal with his doubles partner Tom Mellor and was cheered on during the games by five members of his family, including his 88-year-old grandma, Audrey Beadle.

Shortly after his return to England, he then played in the National Learning Disability tournament in Sunderland and won a bronze medal in the mens' singles and gold with his doubles partner Luke Turnbull.

At a celebration dinner, he was awarded trophies as winner of both the singles and doubles learning disability regional series, achieving the highest average scores for the series of regional tournaments in 2019.