Rising tennis star Sargeant looks to raise the bar after bagging Sports Competitor of the year

Jordan Sargeant won the Sports Competitor of the year (Pic: Ronald Cook) Archant

Tennis star Jordan Sargeant says he now must 'raise the bar' after bagging Havering Sports Council's Sports Competitor of the Year award for his efforts in 2019, writes Jacob Ranson.

The 23-year-old plays competitively for Havering Tennis Club and in singles matches - once again - went through an entire season unbeaten.

Sargeant was also 50 per cent of his club's mixed doubles' pairing who finished runners-up in their league, despite winning all their matches.

And he also represented the Raphael Park Club in the very strong Aegon Tennis League and helped them to win that title.

The same club participate in the Essex County League, which is recognised as one of the country's strongest and helped them win that title as well!

In individual tournaments Sargeant finished second from 40 entrants in the high quality Raphael Park men's singles league.

"It's a great honour to be nominated, let alone win it, so I'm well chuffed," Sargeant said.

"It's been my best year in playing terms and being unbeaten as well, I've got to now try and make sure I can keep it up next year.

"You want to always be raising the bar as they say."

The youngster also revealed it was through a birthday present that he started playing tennis and has never turned back after falling in love with the sport.

"Funny enough it was actually a birthday present from my mum, I was three and she thought 'I'll try to get him into a sport' and tennis was the one she chose, so all I can say is 'Thanks mother for that'.

"It's 20 years of hard work, wind, rain, whatever comes I'm always out there playing."

Sargeant also revealed he prefers to be his own person although his role model is Swiss star Roger Federer.

"Federer was the one I saw when he was coming through and I love the way he plays, but I never try to base myself around someone, as I always think you've got to be your own person," he added.

"It's okay to have those role models and people you look up to, but never try to be them. I'm never going to be Roger Federer - let's be realistic I can only be as good as I can be."

He also revealed his plan for 2020, adding: "The Olympics, Tokyo that's where I'm going!

"No, just playing more matches as I think I could get a few more in and play different people as if you play against the same people you never get any better."