Tennis star Beadle set for Global Games debut

Oliver Beadle, who will compete at the INAS Global Games. Picture: Run Communications Archant

Rising Essex tennis star Oliver Beadle will be hoping for more international success when he makes his debut at next week's INAS Global Games.

The 18-year-old, from Upminster, is part of a five-strong squad who head out to Brisbane this week for the competition which will see over 1,000 athletes from 75 countries compete in eight different sports.

He first started playing tennis with his brothers at the age of seven before taking part in learning disability tennis sessions.

Beadle then went on to represent Great Britain as a junior at the 2013 Special Olympics in Bath and again in 2015 in Los Angeles, winning medals at both.

He said: "It's my debut at the Global Games and my first time in Australia so I can't wait and to have my family there will be incredible.

"I've been made to feel really welcome as part of the squad. We all get on really well and support each other.

"I've been training hard in the gym so I feel ready for it but the main thing is to enjoy the experience and learn from it."

The Barking and Dagenham College student will be cheered on by mum Jackie, dad Martin, auntie Kim and 89-year-old grandma Audrey, who are all travelling to the other side of the world to cheer him on.

He will take part in the singles and doubles competitions where he will paired with the experienced Thomas Mellor, who won silver and bronze at last year's INAS World and European Championships in Paris.

The LTA's learning disability national coach Karen Ross said: "Oliver, like all our players, has put in a huge amount of effort to get into the squad and get the chance to represent their country at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane."