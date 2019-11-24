Ice Hockey: Telford 2 Raiders 3

Everyone Active Raiders produced another superb display on the road to upset National League leaders Telford on Sunday.

Raiders had taken a point from the leaders at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the night before, as the first half of their double-header ended in a 4-4 draw, before Tigers won a penalty shoot-out.

And the visitors took a lead with just over six minutes played through Slovakian import forward Erik Piatak, assisted by Jack Flynn and Olegs Lascenko.

Raiders doubled their lead just over a minute later through captain Aaron Connolly, as linemates Lukas Sladkovsky and Jacob Ranson picked up helpers, and they protected that advantage, despite a hooking penalty against JJ Pitchley late in the first period.

Telford's James Smith was binned for tripping early in the middle session, but Raiders could not make their power play count and also failed to capitalise on a hooking call against Jack Watkins.

And the home side halved the deficit with just 23 seconds left on the clock as Andrew McKinney found a way past Michael Gray, assisted by Brandon Whistle and Corey Goodison.

Raiders restored their two-goal cushion just over four minutes into the final period as Piatak netted his second goal of the night, assisted by Brandon Ayliffe.

And they held onto their lead, as Michael Gray kept out a string of Telford attempts, before Mason Webster was binned on a 2+10 penalty for a check from behind with just under 10 minutes remaining.

And although Raiders survived their shorthanded spell, they conceded a second when Adam Taylor struck with 5.14 left on the clock to give Tigers late hope.

The hosts called a timeout with just under three minutes to go and removed goalie Bradley Day for an extra skater in the closing stages in search of an equaliser.

Raiders went close to the empty net but it did not matter as they had done enough to claim a fantastic victory away from home to complete a second successive three-point weekend.