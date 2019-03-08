Search

Romford's Team Falcon fighter Worsfold defends European title

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 November 2019

Sarah Worsfold celebrates defending her European title (pic Matt Higgs)

Sarah Worsfold celebrates defending her European title (pic Matt Higgs)

Archant

Romford-based Team Falcon saw Sarah Worsfold defend her European title at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Having won the belt in July when beating Greek champion Ioanna Karpouzli, UK number one Worsfold faced Swedish Muay Thai champion Erica Bjornstrand.

Standing over six feet, she was the tallest opponent Worsfold has faced and the bout was a great technical display from both fighters.

The action went back and forth, but Worsfold was getting the better of the early round and landed a spinning backfist to send a surprised Bjornstrand to the canvas.

No standing count was given, but Worsfold put her rival down again in the third with a powerful side kick.

By the fourth round, the fight was becoming intense and Bjornstrand had her best round in the fifth, but it was too late as Worsfold retained her title to move to 32-4.

Worsfold will look to go up another level and take on the best light-welterweights in the world in the new year.

