Raiders forward Sylvester is taking positives from single point return at decade's end

Jake Sylvester is all smiles after one of his goals at Basingstoke (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jake Sylvester admitted they ended the decade on a sour note but must take the positives from a one-point weekend.

Tempers boil over between Raiders and Swindon (pic John Scott) Tempers boil over between Raiders and Swindon (pic John Scott)

The Romford-based outfit suffered a 6-5 overtime defeat at Basingstoke on Saturday after conceding with just four seconds left in normal time.

And the following night they raced into a 1-0 lead but ended up losing 4-1 to one of the title favourites Swindon Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

"One point isn't where we wanted to finish the year, but I think we competed with top teams and came close," the 22-year-old said.

"We just need to iron out the details and I think we can start to climb the table."

The prolific winger, who tops the team's goalscoring charts this season with 20, did admit the loss to the Ashley Tait's Bison was a tough one to take as they were leading 5-3 in the third period.

"Basingstoke was a tough one to swallow, but we need to close games out. Twice we were two goals up and twice we let them back into the game," he added.

"We need to close those games out and think when we do we will start gaining the second point we deserve."

Sylvester himself netted two goals in the match but insists he still has better to come and needs to find more consistency in the New Year.

"Two goals was nice but in the end the points are the main thing. I think I need to personally work on being more consistent and that's what I'll work heading into 2020," he added.

The home match against Swindon was there for the taking but Sylvester says allowing the visitors power play opportunities proved costly, although Raiders had plenty of their own man advantages.

"Swindon are a good team, no doubt about it and I think 1-0 up we could have beaten them," he said.

"But when you give them so many power play chances they will punish you and that's exactly what they did.

"We need to stop taking penalties and I think we would have won a lot more games in the first half of the season if we did so.

"Heading into 2020 we all know what we need to do and what's expected of us so we need to come together and show what we can do."