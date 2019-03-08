Raiders Sylvester says World Championships debut was special

Abbie Sylvester with her dad in Dumfries

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Abbie Sylvester says bagging a silver medal made her first World Championships feel ‘special’.

GB Women secured the silver medal at the Division II Group A tournament at the Dumfries Ice Bowl, with Slovenia Women winning the gold medal and promotion, while sixth seeds Spain Women take home the bronze.

They beat DPR Korea 2-1 in their final game to record their fourth win at the tournament to finish a point behind gold-medal winners Slovenia.

And for 18-year-old Sylvester it was her debut tournament among another handful of youngsters who stepped up.

“Getting silver felt special as it's the first medal I have picked up playing for GB and it feels a privilege to have won one,” the Bracknell Queen Bees player said.

“Playing in my first worlds for the women also felt good as it was with players I play with at club and who I play against which made it quite welcoming and being able to receive a medal for my first year felt amazing.”

The former Romford and Chelmsford junior says playing in front of a home crowd also made it a great experience.

“Playing for my country with the home crowd was incredible.”

The squad included a number of debutants including a few 16-year-olds and Sylvester feels the future looks bright for her country.

“I feel the tournament went well for us as a team, we developed throughout the tournament and I think as a team we played very well.

“We had a few ups and downs in games but the team spirit was so high and enjoyable.

“I think there is a lot of potential for the future and a lot of competition to get into the team with new players joining the team and overseas players who are improving and starting to perform.

“I think the more the team play together and train across the years the stronger it will become.”