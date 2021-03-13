Spring Cup: Swindon 7 Raiders 3

Published: 8:52 PM March 13, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders were made to pay for a bad first period as they fell to NIHL Spring Cup defeat against the Wildcats at the Link Centre on Saturday.

Raiders had been buoyed by their win over the Bees in Slough on Friday night, but less than three minutes had been played when the home side opened the scoring through Loris Taylor.

And goalscorer turned provider in the 12th minute to set up Tomasz Malasinski for Swindon's second of the night.

Stephen Whitfield was binned for tripping moments later, handing Raiders a power play chance, but the penalty was killed off and Ross Connolly was then called for a minor penalty to give the hosts a man advantage.

Jordan Kelsall made it 3-0 on the Swindon power play, with Raiders coach Sean Easton calling a timeout to settle his troops.

But Swindon added a fourth with 39 seconds left on the clock through Taylor to complete a miserable first frame for the visitors.

Having faced 18 shots in the first period, Ethan James made way for Brad Windebank in the Raiders net as play restarted in the middle period, but a slashing penalty against Ollie Baldock gave the home side the chance to net their fifth goal on the power play through Chris Jones.

Zach Sullivan was then called for slashing but Raiders scored while shorthanded through Brandon Ayliffe, assisted by Glenn Billing.

Kelsall converted on the power play to make it 6-1 but Harry Gulliver skated clear to claim a well-taken second goal for Raiders late in the period.

And Aaron Connolly cut the gap further with a third Raiders goal in the 48th minute, while another effort was ruled out as the Swindon net had come off its mooring.

Penalties and Callum Burnett and Toms Rutkis were killed off by both sides before Balint Pakodzi claimed Swindon's seventh goal of the night to complete the scoring, with Windebank facing a total of 19 shots during his 40 minutes of action.

The two teams meet again in a return fixture at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (3pm).







