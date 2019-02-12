Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ice Hockey: Swindon 6 Raiders 1

PUBLISHED: 20:48 23 February 2019

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe in action at Swindon (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe in action at Swindon (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders were left to rue a slow start as they slumped to defeat at National League leaders Swindon on Saturday.

Michael Gray and Dan Scott look on at Swindon (pic John Scott)Michael Gray and Dan Scott look on at Swindon (pic John Scott)

Only 42 seconds had been played when Sam Bullas put the home side in front and it was 2-0 with barely three minutes played as Edgars Bebris found the net.

Loris Taylor added a third just past the four-minute mark, which saw Raiders goalie Ben Clements taken out of the firing line and replaced between the posts by Michael Gray.

But Jonas Hoog and Taylor added further goals inside the final four minutes of the opening period to leave Raiders 5-0 down at the first break and with a mountain to climb.

The visitors were hit with a bench minor penalty for having too many men on the ice early in the middle session and lost Dan Scott to a 10-minute misconduct penalty at the same time.

But when Neil Liddiard was binned for holding, they hit back with a power play goal from Aaron Connolly, before Blaho Novak and Max Birbraer were given unsportsmanlike and cross-checking minors.

The gloves came off in the final minute of the period as Mason Webster and Sam Jones clashed, with each player picking up six minutes in penalties.

But Swindon restored their five-goal cushion early in the final period as Hoog claimed his second goal of the night.

Wildcats were given a brief spell of 5-on-3 when JJ Pitchley (interference) and Novak (kneeing) were binned in quick succession with just over 10 minutes remaining.

But understrength Raiders, without John Connolly, Matt Turner, Jake Sylvester and Liam Chong, survived the shorthanded spell, then went on the power play themselves when Liddiard was called for high sticks.

They could not manage another consolation goal, though, on a night to forget at the Link Centre, and will hope to bounce back when they welcome Basingstoke to Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.30pm).

Scorers, Swindon: Loris Taylor 2, Jonas Hoog* 2, Samuel Bullas 1, Edgars Bebris 1, Max Birbraer* 0+2, Sam Jones 0+1, Chris Jones 0+1, Tyler Plews 0+1, Toms Rutkis 0+1, Ben Nethersell 0+1.

Raiders: Aaron Connolly 1, Mason Webster 0+1.

Most Read

Three men sentenced after police discover £200,000 cannabis factory in Emerson Park

Picture: MET POLICE

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Four men arrested in Harold Hill after armed police hunt for man alleged to have knife

Armed police in Straight Road this afternoon. Photo: Dave Flower/Carberry Build

Gidea Park man who drove his car into people after ‘violent outburst’ is found guilty of attempted murder

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of ABH after woman stabbed in the hand in Romford

Police officers reportedly cordoned off an area of South Street near Halfords while they investigated the incident. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Swindon 6 Raiders 1

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe in action at Swindon (pic John Scott)

Ice Hockey: Raiders 2 Oxford 3 (OT)

Abbie Sylvester protects Brad Windebank's net for Raiders

Taylor pleased with ‘deserved’ victory for Daggers over Sutton

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal against Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Leatherhead 1 Hornchurch 2

George Purcell of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wilkinson heads Daggers to success over Sutton

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists