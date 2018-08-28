Badminton: Swan serves up another national title

Brentwood's Lynne Swan (right) won the National Over-40 women's doubles Archant

Brentwood’s Lynne Swan was crowned a National Over-40 women’s doubles champion at the 24th English Masters Championships in Hatfield.

Swan and regular partner Rebecca Panteney, from Gloucestershire, beat Kate Ward and Wendy Taylor (Surrey) 21-13, 21-15 in the final to claim their gold medals.

But it could have been a very different story as Swan fell in the first end of her first game against Debbie Beeston-Smith (Worcs) and Olga Bryant (Cambs). However, after a short injury break, Swan was able to continue and won 15-21, 21-4, 21-9.

More comfortable wins followed over Zoe Weller (Devon) and Fiona Rooke (Avon) 21-8, 21-11 and Mitsuyo Kondo and Catherine Weller (Sussex) 21-9, 21-6.

And after beating Ward and Taylor, Swan – head of girls’ PE at St Martin’s Schol, Hutton – was able to celebrate winning her age group title on the national stage for a sixth straight year.