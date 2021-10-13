Sunday Doubles League returns to Romford
- Credit: Colin Grainger
The Sunday Doubles League at Rollerbowl in Romford kicked off their long-awaited season on Sunday.
Clappers are the early season leaders in the scratch league, with All In in second place and Spinners in third.
In the handicap league, Pinpals sit top with Alley Gators second and Misfits in third.
Top games of the night were rolled by Wayne Laurence with 225 and Joe Caine with 203 twice.
The top series came from Joe Caine with 587, Paul Mitchell with 547, Steve Simmons with 543, Andy Mercer 533, Richard Halls 515, Wayne Laurence 510 and Garry Kingston 505.
The league, formerly the Sunday Trios before Covid, welcomed back bowler Natalie Sicondolfi for the first time since 2010.
Scores:
All in 6 Averages 2 (handicap 2-6);
Clappers 6 Misfits 2(4-4);
Phat Bs 2 Pinpals 6 (0-8);
Alley Gators 2 Spinners 6(6-2).