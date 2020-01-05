Ice hockey: Streatham 9 Raiders 3

Raiders goalie Jacob Stoodley was in the firing line at Streatham (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders saw their five-match winning streak ended by high-flying Streatham in south London on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors put up a fight for the first 40 minutes, at which point they trailed 3-2, but their rivals scored six times in the final period to eventually skate off convincing winners.

Raiders went on the penalty kill early on when goalie Jacob Stoodley was called for tripping, with Thomas Beesley and Ivan Antonov firing chances wide for the hosts.

Vilius Krakauskas sent a hard shot wide for Raiders, before Alan Lack was called for interference and Stoodley produced a glove save to deny Rupert Quiney.

Damien King kicked out Matt Brown's shot, before Brandon Miles had an effort deflected away and Stoodley smothered the puck when Antonov and Ben Paynter combined.

Ross Cowan blocked a shot from Michael Farn, who fired another shot wide, before Cowan shot into King's glove hand.

King denied Samuel Austin from Donald Campbell's pass, before Tommy Huggett took advantage of a turnover to call King into action again.

Stoodley then saved from Ryan Watt, while Jordan Gregory blasted wide from the point, but Raiders saw Huggett fire wide from Cowan's feed and Krakauskas denied by a King pad save, with Cowan unable to convert the rebound.

Streatham opened the scoring, though, when Antonov set up Adam Carr, who cut inside to fire home, and went close to further goals through Watt and Farn.

A tripping call against Farn gave Raiders a power play chance, with Lack firing into King's chest before Joe Allen flattened Miles behind Stoodley's net.

You may also want to watch:

Huggett then sent Antonov to the ice, after his attempts to score at close range, and the Raiders forward was called for interference.

The visitors killed off the penalty and the early stages of the second period saw Watt fire wide and Allen denied by a King pad save.

Stoodley gloved a shot from Warman before Raiders levelled on a 2-on-1 break as Krakauskas fed George Gell to blast past King.

Danny Ingoldsby had a shot deflected up and away for the home side, while Stoodley smothered Carr's effort and stopped a redirection from Miles.

But Jan Marcilis was denied by King on another break, before Streatham regained the lead through Ingoldsby, who cut inside to fire under Stoodley.

Gell, Marcilis and Huggett had chances to reply for Raiders, before Beesley shot wide, Warman had an effort blocked by Campbell and Stoodley padded away Carr's short side attempt.

Paynter fired high and wide on a breakaway chance before Lack was called for tripping, with Farn's blast deflected wide on the power play.

Huggett had two good looks for the visitors, while Carr fired over from a Miles pass, Antonov was also too high and Watt tipped Paynter's shot over before Raiders squared matters for a second time through Gell on a delayed penalty call, assisted by Marcilis.

Streatham were soon back in front as Farn skated out from behind the net to beat Stoodley and the home side pulled clear in the final period as Carr and Scott Bailey scored in quick succession to make it 5-2.

Antonov added a brace, with Watt netting number eight and then blocking another attempt which allowed Miles to convert the rebound.

And a late effort from Marcilis proved little consolation for Raiders as they tasted defeat for the first time since their November 16 loss to Chelmsford.