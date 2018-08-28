Ice hockey: Streatham 2 Raiders 4

JJ Pitchley chases Andreas Siagris (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders made it six National League Division One wins in a row with success in south London on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders travelled with a small squad, without John Connolly, Julian Smith, Liam Chong, Ashley Jackson, Mason Webster and Ollie Baldock.

But the visitors took an early lead when Blaho Novak – having had his match penalty against Swindon a week earlier overturned – broke clear to beat Damien King.

Ben Clements denied Jacob Ranson and Alex Roberts as the hosts looked to reply, before Aaron Connolly and Novak went close again for Raiders.

And Streatham, who came into the match on a five-game losing skid, were back on terms when Roberts fired home after good work from Scott Bailey and Adam Carr, before Filip Sedivy and Jake Sylvester had chances to restore the Raiders lead.

Clements denied former Raider of the Year Ranson once again, before Thomas Soar was binned for hauling down Sylvester, but Streatham took the lead while shorthanded as Roberts pounced on a turnover to roof the puck over the Raiders goalie.

Connolly, Novak and Sylvester were unable to capitalise on chances during the rest of the power play, while Clements knocked Carr’s tip wide and Turner forced a save from King, who also kicked out a Sylvester attempt.

Sedivy picked up four minutes in penalties for hooking and cross-checking, with Clements saving from Ryan Webb and Andreas Siagris, as Michael Farn and Leigh Jamieson fired in shots from the point.

And Gray also denied Roberts and Carr as Raiders managed to kill off the penalties without suffering any further damage.

JJ Pitchley had the first attempt on goal in the second period, before Carr tested Clements at the other end.

And King kept out Novak, before Farn’s slapshot was kicked out and Sedivy skated up ice to force a pad save and Connolly had a wristshot held by King.

Raiders were back on term, though, when Ayliffe moved into the middle of the ice and fired goalwards for Connolly to tip past King.

And it was 3-2 after Thomas Beesley was called for slashing and Turner fired home on the power play and Pitchley and Sedivy combined.

A fourth goal followed soon after as Connolly found Novak behind the net and he beat with a wraparound finish, forcing the home side to call a timeout.

A slashing call against Novak gave Streatham a man advantage, with Farn firing wide from the point, before Webb was also off-target.

A frantic start to the final period saw Siagris and Webb getting chances for the home side, while Pitchley tested King.

Sean Barry was binned for a challenge on Siagris, but Streatham lost Beesley to a slashing minor and King kept out Callum Wells after Juraj Huska had set up the defenceman.

Clements denied Webb from a face off and Raiders cleared after a scramble that saw Webb and Carr take whacks at the loose puck.

But Pitchley shot wide and Ayliffe was denied by King before Turner was called for a trip on Roberts.

Carr followed the Raiders forward to the penalty box on a high-sticking call, before Wells departed on a tripping minor to leave Streatham with a 4-on-3 advantage.

But Roberts was denied by the blocker of Clements, who also foiled Webb after Carr’s intial shot.

The home side removed King for an extra skater in the closing stages and piled pressure on the Raiders net, but Roberts shot wide and Adam Wood was denied by Clements, before Novak intercepted the puck and hit the post.

It did not matter, though, as Raiders held on for the points to banish the memory of their previous visit when they let a 6-3 lead slip and lost on penalty shots.

And they will hope to make it a magnificent seven wins in a row when they play their final match of 2018 on Sunday against Basingstoke at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.