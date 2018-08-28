School Sport: St Martin’s netball squad storm through in Essex Cup

St Martin’s School’s year seven netball team have stormed into the last 16 of the Essex Cup with some impressive wins.

Over 60 schools take part in the competition, starting with a round-robin, and St Martin’s beat Greensward Academy 23-5 in their opening match.

Libby Sadler, Amelia Bessey and Rose Limmer’s reliable shooting was key to success and St Martin’s romped to a 33-2 victory over Notley High School, as the defence of Ella Robins, Rachel Bello and Layla Cosgrave proved too much for their Braintree rivals.

St Marks, Harlow (31-3) and Fitzwimarc School, Rayleigh (23-19) were beaten after outstanding mid-court play by Abigail Swan, Gabriella Jones, Sophie Willson and Sophie Thomas-Scrine as the Hutton-based school won their group go through as group winners.

Head of girls’ PE Lynne Swan said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the girls since they joined St Martin’s. They have showed exceptional commitment to training and have really started to gel as a team.

“Essex is a huge county with a very strong standard of netball. I wish the girls the best of luck as they progress through the competition.”