School Sport: St Martin's girls book National finals trip

PUBLISHED: 10:25 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 29 November 2019

St Martin's under-13 girls have reached the National Schools' Cross-Country finals

Archant

St Martin's School in Hutton saw their under-13 girls' cross-country team reach the National finals for the first time this week.

Having dominated the first round at Felsted School in Dunmow, finishing 30 points clear of New Hall, they went to the regional finals at Benfleet.

And outstanding runs by Amelia King (fourth), Abigail Swan (sixth) and Sienna Shipton (eighth) ensured a trip to Sheffield on December 7, along with Upminster's Coopers Coborn and Southend High School for Girls.

Head of girls' PE Lynne Swan said: "I am so proud of all our runners. The girls have been working extremely hard in training and to have three in the top eight of a Regional event really demonstrates their commitment.

"This is the first time we've qualified for the National Schools Final having missed out by one place last year. I'm delighted for them."

Henri McCarthy, Sophie Willson and Daisy Marshall were also in the St Martin's junior squad.

