Spinners go top in the Romford Sunday Doubles League
Spinners took over as the early season leaders in the Sunday Doubles League at Rollerbowl, Romford.
They replaced Clappers who fought out a closely-fought 4-4 draw with All In.
Clappers are now second with All In third.
In the handicap league, Misfits took over top slot from Pinpals who fell to third. Phat Bs moved up to second.
High games of the night came from Jamie Kingston with 232, including a seven-bagger, Paul Mitchell with 225 and 213, Steve Simmons 223, and Wayne Laurence 210.
High series were rolled by Paul Mitchell, who hit the season's first 600+ series with 614, Jamie Kingston 581, Andy Mercer 564, Graham Head, 562, Steve Simmons 554, James Long 547, Wayne Laurence 544 and Joe Caine 534.
Results: Spinners 8 Pinpals 0 (handicap 8-0); Phat Bs 8 Alley Gators 0 (8-0); Hit and Miss 0 Misfits 8 (0-8) and All In 4 Clappers 4 (6-2).
