British Speedway Quiz Night to support Riders’ Benevolent Fund

PUBLISHED: 13:56 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 04 June 2020

Malcolm Craven (West Ham), left, and Alec Statham (Bradford), fighting for position on the first bend at Wembley speedway in 1947. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The next British Speedway Quiz Night will be proudly supporting the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund on Friday June 5 (8.30pm).

The fund assists the sport’s racers who have become seriously injured, been forced into long-term sickness from their work or whose lives have been devastated as a result of accidents whilst racing for their British-based teams.

British Speedway Quiz Night has proved popular since launching at the start of the UK’s lockdown period during the coronavirus pandemic – and is now preparing for its eighth instalment.

And while it will remain free to play, supporters will have the opportunity to donate to what is such an important cause.

Ben Fund chief Paul Ackroyd said: “We were thrilled when we heard the British Speedway Quiz Night wanted to support the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to remind everyone of the work we do and why it’s so important.

“Normally we would’ve had a fair few collections at this point of the year but with no racing currently taking place, we have been unable to raise the same amounts of money.

“Ok we may not have our usual expenditure as the lack of racing means very limited injuries, but we do have certain ongoing commitments to some riders.

“I know these are tough times for a lot of people right now, but if anyone playing along with next Friday’s quiz can afford to donate then it goes without saying that it would be hugely appreciated.

“We would like to thank everyone involved with the British Speedway Quiz Nights for their proposal in supporting us next week.”

British Speedway Quiz Night 8 will go live at 8.30pm on Friday, June 5 on the Speedway Great Britain YouTube channel and SpeedwayGB Facebook page and supporters will be given a direct link where they can donate to the SRBF.

