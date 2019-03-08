Search

Romford racer Ranson retains British title

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 September 2019

Phil Ranson celebrates retaining his British title (Pic: Phil Ranson)

Archant

Romford grasstrack racer Phil Ranson has retained his 250cc pre-75 British Championship crown.

The former Arena-Essex rider and team manager raced his way to three victories after a slow start to the event in Worcestershire on Saturday.

Ranson was crowned champion of the Pre-75 British Grasstrack Championship in Cornwall last year and has now made it back-to-back years on the top spot rostrum place.

"I'm so pleased to retain my title," Ranson said.

"Worcestershire was a bumpy technical track and after a bad first ride, I pulled myself together for three straight wins."

The experienced rider had originally retired from grasstrack action in 2001, after a 22-year racing career and various championship wins, but in the last few years has taken the sport back up.

He also set off through the south of France and Spain this summer on his Honda SS50.

